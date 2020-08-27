If Regan Stewart really asked you to "drop dead," you probably wouldn't mind if she said it as sweetly as she sings it in "Drop Dead Gorgeous," her new single premiered exclusively on Taste of Country.

The Auburn, Ala., native has just dropped a stinging country lyric that splits the difference between Kacey Musgraves and Lee Ann Womack. "Drop Dead Gorgeous" is dark and traditional and to the point. Over steel guitar and a few gentle acoustic strums, Stewart introduces a timeless country sound with some very modern bite.

"You know what I have but it's too bad, he's too good for ya / Why don't you just go ahead and drop dead, gorgeous," she sings at the chorus.

Brandon Hood and Stewart wrote the lyrics of "Drop Dead Gorgeous" during their first writing session together, and the singer says she immediately knew it was special. There's an inner confidence across the easy country melody that's charming. She knows the woman to whom she speaks is beautiful and curvy and everything a guy may lust for. But he's her man.

"It was honest and more me than anything I have ever done,” she says.

If Stewart's name and face are familiar, it's because she was part of Jake Owen's team during Real Country, a singing reality television show on the USA Network in 2018. She calls Musgraves, the Chicks and Deana Carter influences at her official website.