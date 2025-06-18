Riley Green admits that he's not the biggest fan of fame.

He appreciates his success, of course, but he kinda misses the way things were before he was one of the biggest names in modern country music.

The "Worst Way" singer was a recent guest on Country Countdown USA and was candid about how he struggles with his celebrity status.

"It’s not my favorite part of the industry," Green says. "I miss being a regular guy."

However, he knows "it’s a small price to pay for the opportunities I’ve gotten."

Those opportunities have been plentiful — Green's career has skyrocketed in the past few years. He and Ella Langley took home the CMA Award for Musical Event of the Year for "You Look Like You Love Me" last fall, followed by three ACM Awards this spring.

On top of that, Green has four singles that have landed in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart since 2018, with his latest, "Worst Way," becoming his first No. 1.

With his fame and his good looks have come dating rumors: Green's been linked to fellow rising star Megan Moroney as well as Langley.

The poor guy can't even shave off his mustache without it becoming national news.

Proof that Green doesn't like being the center of attention in his offstage time comes in the form of him putting his Nashville home on the market recently. He says he's "buying another place further out of town, and the neighbors are further away. I’m getting more land."

With fame and fortune comes less privacy, and while Green isn't a fan of that part of the business, he understands it is part of it and you have to absorb it if you want the other benefits that come with it.

