Riley Green abruptly shaved his mustache off on May 21, and he has finally revealed the reason.

The "I Wish Grandpas Never Died" singer was a guest on the radio show Big D & Bubba, where he explained that it wasn't a woman who made him shave it off, as some speculation has pointed toward. It's just the simple fact that he shaves off any and all facial hair every summer, so he doesn't get a facial farmer's tan.

Green firmly put all the rumors to sleep with one sentence:

My mustache, I shave it every year in the summer, I like to get a little sun on my face.

This finally puts to bed all the rumors that people have speculated were the reasons for the sudden change. Even Google AI includes those rumors when you ask what happened to Green's mustache:

"Riley Green shaved his mustache, reportedly, due to his new relationship with Meghan Maroney. Ella Langley, his previous duet partner, had previously stated that she had encouraged him to keep his mustache during their music video collaboration, 'You Look Like You Love Me.' It's speculated that Maroney may not have favored the mustache, leading to its removal."

Green previously took a moment to wipe his relationship slate clean, letting everyone know that he is currently single.

Green also told Big D & Bubba about mustache privileges, and how you get so much more respect from people when you have a mustache than when you are cleanly shaven.

Green said it even helps when he is driving and comes to a four-way stop at the same time as another person, claiming they let him go first when he has the mustache.

"A constant reminder is the respect I get on a daily basis," he stated. "You know when you have a mustache like this, you always go first."

Green wants every man thinking about shaving his mustache to be wary of what's to come, saying, "You know what happens when you shave, that's over."

Green's current song, "Worst Way," is one of Taste of Country's 10 Best Country Songs of Summer 2025.

Most recently, he and Langley took the stage together to perform at Nissan Stadium during CMA Fest on Thursday (June 5).

