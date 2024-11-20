2024 CMA Awards Winners — See the Full List!

The winners in the 2024 CMA Awards have been announced, and Morgan Wallen pulled off a surprise win in the night's biggest category, Entertainer of the Year.

The 2024 CMA Awards took place on Wednesday night (Nov. 20) in Nashville, and aired live on ABC, with Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning hosting alongside Lainey Wilson.

Wallen led the CMA Awards nominees going into the ceremony with seven nominations, of which Entertainer was his only win.

Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson were also nominated for Entertainer. All of those artists earned multiple nominations in 2024; Jelly Roll and Combs scored three each, while Wilson earned four and Stapleton racked up five.

Chris Stapleton was also a big winner on Wednesday night; he took home Single and Song of the Year for "White Horse," as well as winning Make Vocalist of the Year.

See a complete list of winners below.

2024 CMA Awards Winners:

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen — THE WINNER!

Lainey Wilson

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Ashley McBryde

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson — THE WINNER!

Male Vocalist of the Year

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton — THE WINNER!

Morgan Wallen

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion — THE WINNER!

The Red Clay Strays

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn — THE WINNER!

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War and Treaty

New Artist of the Year

Megan Moroney — THE WINNER!

Shaboozey

Nate Smith

Mitchell Tenpenny

Zach Top

Bailey Zimmerman

Album of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s))

Kacey Musgraves, Deeper Well (Producers: Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian, Mix Engineers: Shawn Everett, Konrad Snyder )

Luke Combs, Fathers and Sons ( Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton, Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews)

Chris Stapleton, Higher (Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton, Mix Engineer: Vance Powell)

Cody Johnson, Leather (Producer: Trent Willmon, Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke) — THE WINNER!

Jelly Roll, Whitsitt Chapel (Producers: Andrew Baylis, Brock Berryhill, Zach Crowell, Jesse Frasure, David Garcia, Kevin “Thrasher” Gruft, Austin Nivarel, David Ray Stevens, Mix Engineers: Jeff Braun, Jim Cooley)

Song of the Year (Awarded to Songwriter(s))

Parker McCollum, "Burn it Down" (Songwriters: Hillary Lindsey, Parker McCollum, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose)

Cody Johnson, "Dirt Cheap" (Songwriter: Josh Phillips)

Post Malone (feat. Morgan Wallen), "I Had Some Help" (Songwriters: Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Keith Smith, Morgan Wallen, Chandler Paul Walters)

Cody Johnson, "The Painter" (Songwriters: Benjy Davis, Kat Higgins, Ryan Larkins)

Chris Stapleton, "White Horse" (Songwriters: Chris Stapleton, Dan Wilson) — THE WINNER!

Single of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s))

Shaboozey, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” (Producers: Sean Cook, Nevin Sastry, Mix Engineer: Raul Lopez)

Cody Johnson, “Dirt Cheap” (Producer: Trent Willmon, Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke)

Post Malone (feat. Morgan Wallen, “I Had Some Help” (Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins, Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore)

Lainey Wilson, "Watermelon Moonshine" (Producer: Jay Joyce, Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce)

Chris Stapleton, “White Horse” (Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton, Mix Engineer: Vance Powell) — THE WINNER!

Musical Event of the Year (Awarded to Artists and Producer(s))

Kelsea Ballerini and Noah Kahan, "Cowboys Cry Too" (Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym)

Post Malone (feat. Morgan Wallen), "I Had Some Help" (Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins)

Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves, "I Remember Everything" (Producer: Zach Bryan)

Morgan Wallen feat. Eric Church, "Man Made a Bar" (Producer: Joey Moi)

Ella Langley feat. Riley Green, "You Look Like You Love Me" (Producer: Will Bundy) — THE WINNER!

Music Video of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s) and Director(s))

Cody Johnson, "Dirt Cheap" (Director: Dustin Haney)

Post Malone feat Morgan Wallen, "I Had Some Help" (Director: Chris Villa )

Megan Moroney, "I'm Not Pretty" (Directors: Jeff Johnson, Megan Moroney )

Cody Johnson, "The Painter" (Director: Dustin Haney)

Lainey Wilson, "Wildflowers and Wild Horses" (Director: Patrick Tracy ) — THE WINNER!

Musician of the Year

Tom Bukovac, Guitar

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar

Rob McNelley, Guitar

Charlie Worsham, Guitar — THE WINNER!

