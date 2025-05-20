Riley Green is selling his stunningly well-appointed home in Nashville, and pictures show a luxurious property chock-full of the highest-end amenities.

The 36-year-old country star has listed his 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 2,826-square-foot home in the hip, exclusive Charlotte Park area of Nashville for sale for $1,075,000.

According to online property sites, that asking price breaks down to $380 per square foot and a monthly payment of approximately $6,299. That price gets the lucky buyer a stunning residence that boasts all of the highest-end finishes and luxuries.

The main level centers around an open floor plan in which the living room, dining area and kitchen all run together, creating a feel that's both spacious and intimate.

The house features 10-foot ceilings throughout for an especially open, airy feel. Exposed beams serve as accents, while the eye-popping kitchen serves as a focal point for the entire house.

Highlights of the kitchen include:

Top-grade appliances.

Professionally lit cabinetry.

Open shelving.

Gleaming black tile backsplash.

Coffee bar, wine storage and wine fridge.

There's also a large pantry, and a special "drop zone" near the entrance from the garage to the house makes loading and unloading simple.

The upstairs of the home includes four bedrooms, all with their own attached bathrooms and walk-in closets.

The primary suite is oversized, and it also features an expansive walk-in closet that attaches to a laundry room right there in the main bedroom.

The spa-like primary bathroom includes a shower, separate soaking tub and double vanities.

Other special features of the house include extra storage, as well as a nearly 300-square-foot covered back porch with remote-controlled, motorized screens. There's also a fully fenced back yard.

Green's Nashville residence sits just minutes from a large variety of dining and shopping options.

Riley Green shot to success with the release of his debut single, "There Was This Girl," in 2018. His additional country hits include "I Wish Grandpas Never Died."

Green also collaborated with Thomas Rhett on "Half of Me," Luke Combs on "Different 'Round Here" and Ella Langley on "You Look Like You Love Me."

His current single is "Worst Way."

Annie Hickerson and Kim Penz hold the official listing on Riley Green's stunning Nashville home via Zeitlin Sotheby's International Real Estate.

Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Riley Green's upper-end Nashville home

