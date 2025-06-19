Just days after reaching the No. 1 spot at country radio with his sexy love song "Worst Way," Riley Green is already teeing up some new music.

On his social media channels, the singer posted a video of himself singing an unreleased song called "My Way," accompanying himself on acoustic guitar as he gives fans a first listen.

In "Worst Way," Green sings about his passion for the woman he loves; "My Way" is just as intense, albeit about a very different kind of relationship.

This time around, it sounds like he's singing about a breakup that he wishes had never happened. In one verse, he fantasizes about what life might be like if he and his lover had stayed on track, and wills her to pick up the phone, dial his number and undo all the heartbreak.

Green is currently in the midst of his Damn Country Music Tour, a trek that will keep him busy into November.

He's also planning two stops at Las Vegas' Resorts World Theatre in December of 2025, where he'll play back-to-back nights at the venue.

Here Are the Lyrics to Riley Green's Unreleased Song "My Way" (That We Know So Far):

If I had it my way / I'd be losin' feeling in my left arm right now / Try like hell not to wake you up while you're layin' on me on the living room couch / And have a John Wayne Western on / That we wasn't watchin' anyway / Girl I swear I would stay right there for days / If I had it my way

Call me up and say 'I need you now / And I can't go another day' / Say, 'You're all I ever think about and I'd give anything to see your face' / You'd say 'I miss you,' / I'd say 'I don't know how much more I can take' / Said, 'I'm on my way' / If I had it my way...

The 25 Best Country Songs About Cowgirls Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak