Ronnie Dunn Explains Why There Will Never Be a Brooks & Dunn Bar

No, you aren't experiencing the Mandela Effect unfolding — there is a different variation of Brooks and Dunn on the radio right now.

Ronnie Dunn wrote a song called "Rodeo Man," which Garth Brooks heard and wanted to record, with his pal Dunn as a featured artist.

Taste of Country Nights had a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to sit down in the recording studio with Brooks and Dunn — Garth, that is.

Brooks is on the cusp of opening his Friends in Low Places Bar in Nashville later this month, and I found it interesting that Brooks & Dunn — the real '90s duo — don't already have their own bar and venue.

So, I asked Dunn if anyone had ever approached them about opening a Brooks & Dunn-themed bar or honky-tonk.

"Yeah, yeah," he confirms. "We're just afraid to be in the bar business. We don't have as much money as Garth. (Garth laughs). He can sneak around and take a risk that we can't."

Brooks, on the other hand, is all for it, chiming in: "A Brooks & Dunn bar, we need it. Just do a license deal where it doesn't cost you any money."

"OK, sounds like a good business to be in. You front the money," Dunn jokes.

Brooks' soon-to-open Friends in Low Places venue has multiple levels to part on once you're inside, so I suggested that the "Shameless" star might give up a floor to his friends Brooks & Dunn.

To that, he says, "Hell no!"

"There's not a building in town tall enough to take care of his business," Dunn adds.

Brooks jokes that the sixth floor of his new establishment could be the Brooks and Dunn floor, which the two country music icons got a big chuckle over.

"Rodeo Man" is streaming now on all platforms now, as well as playing nightly on Taste of Country Nights. Brooks' Friends in Low Places bar officially opens on the day after Thanksgiving with an epic live performance.

