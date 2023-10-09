Garth Brooks is ready to open his downtown Nashville bar and honky-tonk. The singer has announced a grand opening date and concert, with information on how you can get tickets.

The good news is, you won't have to wait long. The bad news is, tickets won't hit the open marketplace.

Garth Brooks' Friends in Low Places Bar and Honky-Tonk will open on Nov. 24, Black Friday.

A "dive bar" concert will serve as the grand opening for Nashville's newest celebrity bar on Lower Broadway.

The only way to get tickets is to win them by listening the Big 615 on TuneIn.

Brooks' dive bar concert is an extension of a popular tour of similar venues he did from 2019-21. Tickets to those shows were usually only available to local radio station winners, as well.

It's not clear if any other artists will join Brooks for this grand opening event.

When it opens, Brooks will join country hitmakers like Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan as the face of bars or restaurants in downtown Nashville. One can practically run between each of them without breaking a sweat, and maybe even touch a few more in between.

Brooks announced plans to open a bar in 2020, and during the last three years has parceled out information like location, theme and name. Like all bars in downtown Nashville, live music will be at the center of the entertainment venue.

The Big 615 is a Brooks and Storme Warre- led station on TuneIn, and it's part of a larger partnership the singer has with the platform. To get tickets, fans have to download the app, 'favorite' the Big 615 and then wait for notification next Monday (Oct. 16).