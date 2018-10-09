Before her weekend elopement to now-husband Ian Jay, Runaway June's Hannah Mulholland told Taste of Country Nights' Sam Alex about their main focus at the time: their honeymoon.

"We are spending most of our energy planning the honeymoon," Mulholland says in an August interview. "We are going to Italy, so we’ve just been doing a lot of research on Italy."

Mulholland and Jay shared pictures from their California wedding on their respective Instagram pages on Friday (Oct. 5), and commented during the ToC Nights interview that their plans had always involved having a small ceremony.

"We will drive up (and) do the wedding," she says. "My parents are coming. We'll just do that really quick and then jet off to Italy."

During the interview, Mulholland's Runaway June bandmates Naomi Cooke and Jennifer Wayne jokingly expressed their hopes to 'tag along' with the newlyweds.

“We are going to go in her suitcase,” Wayne laughs during the interview. “We are going to be the carry-ons.”

“We actually did think about tagging along for a little bit and she was like ‘no,’” adds Cooke. “You are not allowed to be in Italy at the same time as me.”

While Mulholland has yet to share any peeks at her honeymoon on her socials, she will be one busy lady when she returns from her romantic getaway, as her and her bandmates prep to embark alongside Maddie & Tae on Carrie Underwood’s Cry Pretty World Tour 360 beginning in May of 2019. Runaway June also released their self-titled debut EP earlier this year, and are currently promoting their current sing "Buy My Own Drinks."

