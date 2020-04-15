Runaway June singer Jennifer Wayne has revealed that she has been diagnosed with coronavirus (COVID-19), and she's opening up about the steps she took to recuperate from the deadly virus.

Wayne turned to social media on Wednesday (April 15) to share the news of her illness, admitting that she was hesitant about sharing the information publicly, "because to be honest it’s kind of rocked me and I wasn’t sure that putting it on a public platform was right for me." The country singer says she decided to go public because so many people have contacted her asking how she overcame the health crisis.

Wayne thinks she contracted the virus at the grocery store, which she says is the only place she's been besides home. She's had "great advice from doctors, friends and family ... and this helped me kick this thing's ass," she states.

Stressing that the virus impacts everyone differently, Wayne shares that she "loaded up" on Vitamin C, Vitamin D3, Vitamin B-complex and Zinc, and drank large amounts of water and Gatorade as part of her plan to "flush that thing out of my system."

"Those vitamins and staying hydrated and rest were a lifesaver for me," Wayne says, adding that the next step for her will be "donating my blood and plasma to help others."

Wayne is one-third of Runaway June alongside Naomi Cooke and Hannah Mulholland. Runaway June scored a No. 8 hit in 2018 with "Buy My Own Drinks," and most recently released a new single, "Head Over Heels," from their current album, Blue Roses. The country trio spent much of 2019 on the road with Carrie Underwood as part of her Cry Pretty Tour 360. Wayne is also the granddaughter of John Wayne, and she co-wrote Eric Paslay's 2014 Top 20 hit, "She Don't Love You."

Country music has been hit especially hard by the pandemic. Nineties star Joe Diffie died on March 29 at the age of 61 after contracting the coronavirus, and John Prine died on April 7 at 73 after spending more than a week in the hospital. Wayne is one of several other stars who have contracted the virus, and tours and festivals have been postponed or canceled outright as the outbreak continues.

