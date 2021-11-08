Congratulations are in order for Runaway June's Jennifer Wayne, who is expecting a baby girl with her husband, Austin Moody.

Wayne and Moody originally met more than five years ago, but didn't really connect again until 2020, when there was a dog that needed help. Wayne — who is the granddaughter of the iconic John Wayne — is known to work with dogs and save them from rough situations when needed.

First shared by E!, when Moody found a dog on the side of the road, he texted Wayne's Runaway June bandmate Natalie Stovall. In return, Stovall reconnected Moody and Wayne with the mission of helping the dog — and a romance blossomed.

Fittingly, the pair decided to announce their impending arrival with the help of their two dogs. In a post shared to Wayne's Instagram, fans can see the two small breed dogs looking happy by the ocean. They are not only wearing "big brother" bandanas, but one of the two pups is also displaying a "Mom & Dad are getting me a human," sign dated April 2022, the expected arrival time of baby girl. They'll name her Lily Maria Moody, Wayne's social media post indicates.

Alongside the photo, she writes: "OH BABY!!!! @theaustinmoody and I are bringing the pups home a little girl!!!"

This is the first child for both Moody and Wayne.

Runaway June recently wrapped up their opening run on Luke Bryan's the Proud to Be Right Here Tour. The three-month trek kept the group busy from July until mid-October, with one rescheduled date due to Hurricane Ida.

The women do have a handful of more shows scheduled for this year before heading to Europe in March. You can see the details of those shows on their official website.

Meet the Country Babies Born in 2021: Welcome to the world, boys and girls! These babies are the newest members of the country music family, all born in 2021.