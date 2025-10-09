Sabrina Carpenter made her Grand Ole Opry debut on Tuesday (Oct. 7). During her set, the pop singer took a moment to honor the legends in country music who were a big influence on her as a child.

"So much of making my newest album was like a pedal steel, a banjo and a dream," she shared before getting into how country music has been a part of her life.

"Some of my favorite artists growing up, I mean, I'm not technically a country girl 'cause I'm from Pennsylvania. So, it's not technically country, but I've seen a couple cows in the middle of the road so I just kinda took it as like, you guys are my people too," she joked with the crowd.

"That music inspired me and my mom raised me on, the artists that have stood right here. Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn," she continued. "Of course, my favorite, Dolly Parton."

Sabrina Carpenter Says Country Music Fans Are "Very Picky"

Carpenter also made a point to thank the fans of country music for giving her a chance to perform in such a heralded space.

"If you're a fan of country music, I assume this is why you're here. I just wanna give you all my thanks because I know that you guys are very picky and I know that you don't welcome people onto your stage and into your world so easily," she explained.

"But you really raised me with your music and you being fans of this music is what is continuing this legacy and allowing artists to be able to experiment and just feel inspired," Carpenter shared before adding, "It's really beautiful."

Will Sabrina Carpenter Make a Country Album?

With so many artists trying their hand at country music, some may wonder if a detour from pop music is in Carpenter's future.

Given her remarks on the artists she grew up listening to, it's not completely out of the question; however, there has been no word on whether or not she will go country in the future.

Although specific plans about a country-leaning project have not even been hinted at, Carpenter did get to work with her favorite country influence.

She included Parton on a new version of her track "Please, Please, Please." The two even filmed a music video for it.