Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson and husband Christian Huff have welcomed their first child into the world — a daughter they've named Honey James Huff.

The baby girl was born on Tuesday (May 11) with Robertson indicating there's a story to tell, "but I'm way too occupied right now by cuteness."

"We saw a million little miracles yesterday — the best one being this girl right here," she writes on Instagram along side a series of pictures showing the new family of three.

The couple had planned to keep their baby girl's name a secret until she was born, but due to fake accounts posing as the couple online, they decided to share her name ahead of her birth, doing so on April 23.

"Going ahead and telling the world our sweet babies name because I would rather y’all hear it from me and Christian then [sic] things going around," Robertson said in her post at the time. "This little girl and her name already mean the world to us 💛 Honey James Huff."

Robertson and Huff announced that their family would be growing in October of 2020. Just a month later, they learned their first child together would be a baby girl, and the gender reveal party was full of balloons and pink paint.

What's sweet about the couple’s first child is that she will have a cousin only a few weeks older than her to grow up with — a sweet coincidence that was unplanned. Sadie's brother, John Luke, and wife Mary Kate also welcomed a little girl into the world recently: Ella Kathryn was born on April 8, 2021.

Both Sadie and Mary Kate have expressed on social media how excited they are to be raising their girls together and how hopeful they are that the cousins will be best friends.

Robertson and Huff were married on November 26, 2019.

17 Truly Unique and Cool Baby Names in Country Music: