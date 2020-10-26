Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson is recovering at home now, having been admitted to the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

The newly pregnant Robertson shared on Monday (Oct. 26) that she had contracted COVID-19 and had become very ill.

"I'm not going to lie, this has been one of the most challenging things. I got Covid-19 and ended up getting very sick," she says in a lengthy post on Instagram that documents her experience with the virus and how both she, and her unborn child, handled it. A selfie with the post shows her in a hospital bed — a photo she says was taken during her stay.

Robertson assures her fans she's now on the road to recovery, writing: "I'm no longer in the hospital (this pic was not from today) and I have just about fully recovered."

For the reality show star, contracting COVID-19 allowed for reflection and refinement in her faith — testing positive strengthened her relationship with God.

"I will say my dependency on Jesus has never felt greater in some of the hardest moment of this sickness," she says. "I'm thankful I serve a savior who is with me in these moments that feel rather lonely. My heart and my families heart goes out to everyone suffering with Covid."

Robertson says she was not the only Robertson family member to contract COVID-19 — her mother and sister, Bella, also tested positive, but all three are returning back to normal. They'll further speak to their experience in a new episode of Sadie Robertson's podcast, WHOA That’s Good, on Wednesday (Oct. 28).

"Feels strange to announce that you're sick when there are so many around the world are suffering with so much right now," mom Korie Robertson notes in her own Instagram post, "But we’ve always been really open about our life with you and have always appreciated your kind words and prayers for our family."

A lot has changed in Sadie Robertson's life over the last few months. In addition to contracting the novel coronavirus, she and her husband Christian Huff recently announced that they will soon become parents.