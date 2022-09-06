Sadie Robertson Huff and her husband, Christian, are building their dream home! She shared the exciting news with fans via social media, also noting their intentions for their new residence and first build together.

"When Christian and I moved into our first rental home, on our first meal, we had a conversation about what we wanted our home to be. Not the way we wanted it to look, but what our home would mean to us and others," Robertson Huff writes. "During that conversation we said, 'This house will set the tone.' Whoever we are 'out there' will first be created here. Who we are publicly will flow from who we are privately."

"Our house will be a house that fears the Lord, raises disciples, hosts well, loves deeply, worships naturally, dances frequently, welcomes with grace, laughs often, and picks each other up when we fall," she adds.

The Duck Dynasty star included a photo of her family standing on the foundation of their soon-to-be home: She has her hands wrapped around her husband, while he hoists their daughter, Honey, into the air.

Robertson Huff makes it clear that while they are standing on the understructure of their physical home, it's God who is the foundation of their family. In fact, underneath the concrete, they laid a Bible which she says is opened to a passage that is special to them.

"As we intentionally build physically it is so important that we build spiritually as well, on a solid foundation," she reveals. "Families can fall apart in the strongest of physical home, so we are laying our foundation on something STRONGER than concrete ... the word of God! Underneath this concrete is a bible with Psalm 1 up!"

It's unclear when the home will be finished, but fans can count on the couple sharing its progress on social media.

The Huffs will celebrate three years of marriage this fall. The pair tied the knot on Nov. 25, 2019 and welcomed their first child, Honey James, on May 11, 2021.