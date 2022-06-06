Sadie Robertson’s Podcast Earns Her a K-Love Fan Award: ‘God Is Kind to Include Us’

The 9th annual K-Love Fan Awards were held on Sunday, May 29, at Nashville's iconic Grand Ole Opry. It was there that Duck Dynasty's Sadie Robertson Huff took home Podcast of the Year for her WHOA That's Good Podcast.

Robertson's podcast is all about having meaningful conversations with individuals in all different industries. After winning, the podcast host took to her show's Instagram page to express how much this award means to her.

​"Fans and friends, it could not have been done without YOU," she writes. "It is because of you and your vote. thank you for voting and being a HUGE part of such a special moment for WTG !!!"

The caption accompanies a photo of Robertson Huff holding her new trophy. She's dressed in a white sequined suit for the occasion, and smiling joyously.

Robertson expressed in further detail on her own Instagram page what this award signifies for her. This podcast has been a labor of love, she says — a leap of faith she's grateful she took.

"I never knew that would end up being 40 million downloads in 4 years … only God could do something like that through someone like me," she explains, "And of course a huge shout out to my incredible team who work so hard to make this happen!"

Robertson Huff also shares a word of encouragement, saying she hopes her podcast has been a positive source for people, and thanking God for where she is today: "As I always say, God is kind to include us. I’m wildly grateful for His grace and love."

Country Singers You Forgot Got Their Start on Reality TV: