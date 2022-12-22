Sam Hunt to Play Free Show in Boston at NHL Winter Classic

Sam Hunt will help commence the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Boston's Fenway Park on Monday, Jan. 2, with a free show before the game. The singer shared the news on social media this week, announcing that he will perform as part of NHL on TNT & B/R Open Ice’s Breakaway pregame experience.

"We’ll be kicking off the @NHL_On_TNT Winter Classic with a free show, open to the public, at the NHL @BR_OpenIce 'Breakaway' pregame in Boston on Jan 2nd. See you there," Hunt wrote on Twitter.

The performance will take place in the Brookline lot, next to Fenway Park, from 10AM to 2PM ET. The NHL Winter Classic begins at 2pm ET, and it will see a headlining performance from The Black Keys. Additionally, Hip hop group Bell Biv DeVoe will perform the National Anthem and the The Boston Pops will provide music throughout the game.

Established in 2008, the NHL Winter Classic is an annual outdoor hockey game usually occurring around New Year's Day and taking place in a football or baseball stadium in the city of one of the competing teams. This year, the Boston Bruins will take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park, the home of the Boston Red Sox. The game will begin at 2PM ET and will air on TNT in the U.S. and on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports in Canada. The fan festival leading up to the game will begin on Friday, Dec. 30 at the NHL Winter Classic Plaza.

The free show will mark Hunt's first performance in the new year. The singer hasn't announced major touring plans for 2023, but he has a handful of dates with artists such as Jordan Davis, Kane Brown, Jon Pardi and others on his schedule.