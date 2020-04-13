Sam Hunt's summer tour is going to start six weeks later than he'd hoped. The "Kinfolks" singer's Southside Summer Tour will now begin on July 10 in Bangor, Maine, instead of the previously-scheduled date in late May.

The push effects 12 tour dates. Six of them have been added to the end of the tour in October, while five others are slotted between existing commitments. One show — June 20 stop in Chicago — has been outright canceled.

Kip Moore and Travis Denning will open Hunt's tour. An updated list of dates is below, and all tickets will be honored for the new dates.

This tour is Hunt's first headlining tour in several years, after taking 2019 off from the road and spending 2018 on the road with Luke Bryan. Talking to Taste of Country earlier this month, Hunt expressed hope that the coronavirus would not force him to push shows back, as he was excited to play for his fans. However, the move was made out of caution and public health and safety.

The Southside Summer Tour was named after Hunt's new Southside album, which debuted at No. 1 on the country album sales chart. "Hard to Forget" is Hunt's current single on the album.

Sam Hunt's Rescheduled Southside Summer 2020 Tour Dates:

July 10 — Bangor, Maine @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

July 11 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 17 — Camden, N.J @ BB&T Pavilion

July 18 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

July 19 — Hartford, Ct. @ Xfinity Theatre

July 24 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 25 — Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 26 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre at Virginia Beach

Aug. 6 – Rogers, Ark. @ The Walmart AMP

Aug. 7 — Southaven, Miss. @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

Aug. 8 -- Birmingham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Aug. 14 -- Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 15 -- Burgettstown, Pa. @ S&T Music Park

Aug. 16 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 20 -- Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

Aug. 21 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Center

Aug. 26 — Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage

Aug. 22 -- Des Moines, Iowa @ Iowa State Fairgrounds

Aug. 27 -- Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

Aug. 28 -- Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug. 29 -- Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium

Sept. 3 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 4 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Sept. 5 — Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sept. 6 — Mt. Pleasant, Mich. @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

Sept. 10 -- Austin, Texas @ Austin360 Amphitheater

Sept. 11 -- Houston, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sept. 12 -- Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 17 -- Sacramento, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre

Sept. 18 -- Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sept. 19 -- Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheater

Sept. 24 -- San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 25 -- Phoenix, Ariz. @ AK Chin Pavilion.

Sept. 26 -- Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

Oct. 1 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Pavilion

Oct. 2 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Oct. 3 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Oct. 8 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

Oct. 9 — Tampa, Fla. @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 10 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

*Note: The Chicago tour stop originally scheduled for June 20 has been canceled.

