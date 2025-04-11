Why Sara Evans Called Lauren Alaina a S–t

For years, Sara Evans thought Lauren Alaina was mad at her.

The veteran singer figured her sharp, sarcastic sense of humor had gotten her in big trouble, because there were tears — real tears — after an offhand quip.

She called the former American Idol runner-up a "s--t," but she meant it in the very best way possible!

Lauren Alaina was a recent guest on Sara Evans' Diving in Deep With Sara Evans podcast.

The younger singer's pregnancy is a big topic of conversation during this episode. She's due May 29, she says.

The "s--t" talk begins at about the 48-minute mark.

OK, here's what happened: Evans, Alaina, possible another female country singer and maybe even former NFL running back Eddie George were all filming a TV show together. Yeah, we have questions about that too, but pay attention, because that's not the point of this story.

"And we were loopy. It was the end of the day," Evans shares. "And I said something to you and one of the other girls. I said — we were talking about clothing or what were we going to wear tomorrow ... and I was like, I was like, 'Yeah, Lauren, you s--t.'"

"And because you said you were going to wear something very conservative, like it wasn't going to be slu--y."

Alaina's response?

Well, nobody really knows, because she has literally no memory of this.

Through the years, she says she got word that Evans felt bad about some sort of misunderstanding.

"I was like, 'I hope she called me a s--t. That's awesome,'" Alaina says.

Where things get confusing is that Evans swears she saw Alaina crying soon after her well-meaning barb. That's possible, Lauren says, but she dismisses it as she would have been upset about something else.

"I'm going to tell you something. I am a Scorpio," Alaina shares. "And I hold a grudge. So it's not like I would just easily forget if it really upset me."

Evans still apologized, although it's pretty clear Alaina didn't need it. The two share an easy hour of conversation about babies, Dancing With the Stars, music and more in Evans' podcast. She runs it weekly, with recent guests including Terri Clark, Sam Williams, Clint Black and Chayce Beckham.