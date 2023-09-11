Scotty McCreery is twinning with his son Avery for their first "football weekend" of the season. The singer shared an adorable photo holding his "mini-me" while wearing matching custom New England Patriots jerseys.

He included a few other snaps of a football-filled weekend with his family. One picture shows the of the back of the jerseys, with "McCreery" displayed across the shoulders. The other two photos were taken at his alma mater North Carolina State for their home game against Notre Dame.

"First football weekend of the year!" McCreery writes in the caption.

This Is Not Avery's First Football Rodeo

With Avery arriving in Oct. 2022, the McCreery boys didn't get to experience the entire season together. This year, however, is a different story, and they aren't wasting any time.

The "Cab in a Solo" singer has never shied away from expressing his love for the Pats — it's something he inherited from his father and now he's passing the tradition down to his son.

McCreery shared a photo of Avery's first NFL Sunday last season, and Avery looks quite happy in his Patriots' onesie even then.

Football is just one of the ways McCreery has bonded with his little boy: He has posted photos hiking, swimming and enjoying the beach with his son.

McCreery and his wife Gabi welcomed Merrick Avery McCreery — their first child — on Oct. 24, 2022. The couple tied the knot in 2018.

The "Damn Strait" artist won't be home for every football game this season, as his show schedule will keep him busy through much of the fall, including a hefty handful of Saturday gigs.