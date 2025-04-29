Shaboozey’s 2025 Tour Dates: First Headlining U.S. Tour Set for Fall
Somebody pour out another shot of whiskey! Shaboozey is logging another first in his country music career — his first headlining U.S. tour dates.
The Great American Roadshow is scheduled to run for a month this fall.
The announcement comes just after the country singer performed at both Coachella and Stagecoach. Shaboozey's tour dates — a 12-date trek — are slated to begin on Sept. 22, with dates scheduled through Oct. 16.
No openers have been announced at this time.
In addition to playing big cities like Indianapolis, Detroit and Philadelphia, Shaboozey will be headlining a show at The Pinnacle in Nashville, Tenn. on Sept. 29.
He'll also play a show in his home state of Virginia when he makes a stop at The Dome in Virginia Beach on Sept. 27.
It's been a fruitful year after the mammoth of a year Shaboozey had in 2024.
The country newcomer released an extended version of his breakthrough album Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going last Friday (April 25). Bonus tracks include a song called "Blink Twice" and a new collaboration with Jelly Roll titled "Amen."
Shaboozey and Jelly Roll performed their new song together at Stagecoach.
Shaboozey's 2025 Great American Roadshow Tour Dates
Sept. 22 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
Sept. 23 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore Detroit
Sept. 25 - Philadelphia, Penn. @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
Sept. 27 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ The Dome
Sept. 29 - Nashville, Tenn. @ The Pinnacle
Oct. 1 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Avondale Brewing Company
Oct. 2 - New Orleans, La. @ The Fillmore New Orleans
Oct. 5 - Houston, Texas @ 713 Music Hall
Oct. 9 - Fort Worth, Texas @ Billy Bob's Texas
Oct. 12 - St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live
Oct. 14 - Fort Lauderdale, Fla. @ War Memorial Auditorium
Oct. 16 - Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues Orlando
