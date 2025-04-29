Shaboozey’s 2025 Tour Dates: First Headlining U.S. Tour Set for Fall

Somebody pour out another shot of whiskey! Shaboozey is logging another first in his country music career — his first headlining U.S. tour dates.

The Great American Roadshow is scheduled to run for a month this fall.

The announcement comes just after the country singer performed at both Coachella and Stagecoach. Shaboozey's tour dates — a 12-date trek — are slated to begin on Sept. 22, with dates scheduled through Oct. 16.

No openers have been announced at this time.

In addition to playing big cities like Indianapolis, Detroit and Philadelphia, Shaboozey will be headlining a show at The Pinnacle in Nashville, Tenn. on Sept. 29.

He'll also play a show in his home state of Virginia when he makes a stop at The Dome in Virginia Beach on Sept. 27.

It's been a fruitful year after the mammoth of a year Shaboozey had in 2024.

The country newcomer released an extended version of his breakthrough album Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going last Friday (April 25). Bonus tracks include a song called "Blink Twice" and a new collaboration with Jelly Roll titled "Amen."

Shaboozey and Jelly Roll performed their new song together at Stagecoach.

Shaboozey's 2025 Great American Roadshow Tour Dates

Sept. 22 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Sept. 23 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore Detroit

Sept. 25 - Philadelphia, Penn. @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

Sept. 27 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ The Dome

Sept. 29 - Nashville, Tenn. @ The Pinnacle

Oct. 1 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Avondale Brewing Company

Oct. 2 - New Orleans, La. @ The Fillmore New Orleans

Oct. 5 - Houston, Texas @ 713 Music Hall

Oct. 9 - Fort Worth, Texas @ Billy Bob's Texas

Oct. 12 - St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live

Oct. 14 - Fort Lauderdale, Fla. @ War Memorial Auditorium

Oct. 16 - Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues Orlando