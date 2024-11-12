Move Over, Morgan Wallen: Shaboozey Sets New Chart Record

After weeks of anticipation — and a little bit of scuffling for the top spot — Shaboozey has officially bested Morgan Wallen's record for longest-running No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart this decade.

Shaboozey's winning song is "A Bar Song (Tipsy)," the mainstream country breakout hit that he released back in April. The song has now topped the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart for 17 weeks, breaking the record Wallen previously set with his monster 2023 hit, "Last Night."

"A Bar Song"'s chart accomplishment comes just days after the nominations for the 2025 Grammy Awards were released. Shaboozey is a leader in country categories at the upcoming awards show, with six total nominations.

In addition to being a frontrunner in genre-specific categories, Shaboozey is nominated for Best New Artist at the Grammys, and "A Bar Song" is in the running for Song of the Year.

Read More: Here Are the Lyrics to Shaboozey's "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"

The singer reacted to both his chart success and his strong Grammys showing in a social media post, writing, "Man what a hell of a year it's been," and promoting his upcoming new release, "Good News."

In recent weeks, fans were wondering if Shaboozey would match or exceed Wallen's chart record, and for a moment, it seemed like it might not happen. When "A Bar Song" was trailing "Last Night" by just one week, Wallen released a new single called "Love Somebody" and briefly dethroned Shaboozey from the top spot.

However, it didn't last: The next week, "A Bar Song" was back on top.

"A Bar Song" is now the longest-reigning No. 1 of the 2020s; in the weeks ahead, it'll have the chance to snag the record for longest-running top song in Hot 100 chart history. That record currently belongs to Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus' remix of "Old Town Road," which secured 19 weeks at No. 1 back in 2019.

However, if "A Bar Song" spends just two more weeks at No. 1, it'll give Shaboozey yet another feather in his cap.