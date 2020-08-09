Shania Twain Is Over 2020, Posts 1995 Throwback Photo

Shania Twain is officially over 2020. While that is not much of a surprise (most of us are, right?), the singer took the opportunity to express her exasperation over this year with a sweet flashback to one of her best years, 1995.

Twain posted a still from her video for the single "Any Man of Mine," featuring her looking beautiful as always — but particularly fetching (and very much country-styled) seated horseback in leather chaps and denim. "Shall we go back to 1995?" she muses in her caption, adding a diamond emoji — likely referencing the album the song came from, The Woman in Me, which sold 20 million copies worldwide and was certified Diamond by the RIAA for sales of more than 10 million.

This, of course, was not Twain's highest moment. In 1997, she released Come on Over, which holds the record of being the best-selling country music album ever released and the best-selling studio album ever released by a female artist in any genre.

However, it seems most fans are more than willing to accept a 1995 flashback, with many commenting that they were not even born when the album was released but still adore Twain's classic catalog — as well as her famous midriff-baring cowgirl wardrobe.

Like all artists this year, Twain has spent 2020 away from the road due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Her Las Vegas residency was scrapped for the spring and summer, and she's been mostly quiet otherwise. The 54-year-old's last album was Now in 2017.