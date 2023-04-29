Shania Twain launched her 2023 Queen of Me Tour like an actual rocket ship on Friday night (April 28) in Spokane, Wash. Twain's career-spanning set at the Spokane Arena left no stone unturned, including hits from every era of her decades-long career, as well as some songs she hasn't performed live in years.

Twain's show began with one of her newer songs, "Waking Up Dreaming," and ran through all of the hits fans expect from the country superstar, including “Up!,” “Don’t Be Stupid (You Know I Love You)” and “I’m Gonna Getcha Good.”

"Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under,” “Any Man of Mine,” “From This Moment On,” “You’re Still the One” and “That Don’t Impress Me Much" were also part of Twain's packed set, and she also incorporated songs from her latest album, Queen of Me, including “Giddy Up!,” “Inhale/Exhale Air” and “Number One.”

According to a press release, one of the highlights of Twain's show was a medley of songs that she has not performed in decades, including “Nah!,” “She’s Not Just a Pretty Face,” “Waiter! Bring Me Water!,” “When,” “Thank You Baby!” and “Party for Two."

Twain performed in front of a colorful backdrop of a rocket ship that took fans on a trip to Twain Town and its saloon. The elaborate stage set, as well as a number of eye-catching costume changes, made for one of the biggest productions of Twain's career to launch her first tour in nearly five years, which follows a successful Las Vegas residency.

Lindsay Ell joined Twain as her support act for the show in Spokane. Hailey Whitters, Breland, Kelsea Ballerini, Robyn Ottolini, Priscilla Block and Mickey Guyton are all slated to join her on various upcoming dates.

Twain also marked the opening night of her tour with the release of Queen of Me (Royal Edition) on Friday. The expanded edition of her latest studio album includes five new tracks: “Bone Dry,” “Wanted Man,” and re-imagined versions of “Inhale/Exhale Air" (featuring Breland),” “Queen of Me” and “Giddy Up!”

Twain's tour continues Saturday night (April 29) in Seattle, Wash., and it will run through Nov. 14, playing more than 80 dates across the world. Scroll through the pictures below to see highlights from opening night.