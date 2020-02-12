Shania Twain was one of several of the most powerful female celebrities who hit the runway on Wednesday, Feb. 5, as part of the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection 2020 event in New York City.

The event began with pop singer Megan Trainer performing her song "Blink," while Twain wrapped up the night with an epic, high-energy performance of her biggest hits.

Twain's uplifting performance began with her first No. 1 hit, "Any Man of Mine," from her diamond-certified album The Woman in Me. The performance included a nod to '90s country music, completed with a display of line dancing. From there, Twain transitioned to her lively 2017 single "Life's About to Get Good" from her most recent album, Now.

Twain then kicked the set into full speed as she began a rousing rendition of her endlessly-quotable 1997 hit "That Don't Impress Me Much." The singer closed out the night with the genre-spanning "Man! I Feel Like A Woman." Both songs appeared on Twain's diamond-certified, seminal 1997 album, Come on Over.

Earlier in the night, Twain was the first to walk the runway at the event wearing a red Tony Iniguez gown, strutting to Lizzo's song, "Juice."

Twain is currently performing in Las Vegas as part of the singer's Let's Go! residency at Planet Hollywood's Zappos Theater. The successful residency was originally slated to run from December 2019 to June 2020; however, Twain recently announced that she will be extending her Las Vegas residency with 14 more shows that will run from August 2020 to December 2020.

To watch Twain's full performance at the 2020 Red Dress Collection event, click the video at the top of the story.

