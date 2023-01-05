In the late '90s, Shania Twain opened her now-signature hit, "Man! I Feel Like a Woman," with an emphatic, euphoric declaration: "Let's go girls." Now, as she prepares to release her new album Queen of Me, the singer is once again bringing optimistic, high-energy and simple joy to her lyrics in her new song, "Giddy Up!"

"The saying 'Let's Go Girls!' is such a wonderfully uplifting sentiment now, but it's just something I said during the recording in the studio and I guess it's the same for 'Giddy Up!'" says the singer, who released her new song on Thursday (Jan. 5).

It's the opening track for her album, and serves as a mission statement for a project that Twain says is all about self-confidence, self-love and finding joy in life.

"These lines come to me when I'm thinking about how to put a little 'pep in my step,'" the singer continues. "I want people to feel good when they hear the new album. I want to set a celebratory tone and 'Giddy Up!' is a way to call to the audience and say, 'Let's get ready for some fun!'"

Twain also released a dance video to go along with her new track, showing people in all stages and phases of life going about their day-to-day routine, and suddenly finding a burst of irrepressible joy that makes them break out in a dance routine. The focus is on the characters in this clip, but the singer makes a cameo as a mechanic working in an auto garage.

Queen of Me is due to arrive in full on Feb. 3, and Twain is launching an extensive tour to go along with her new music, which kicks off in late April in Spokane, Wash.

Shania Twain's "Giddy Up!" Lyrics:

I left my heart at a watering hole / Somewhere in small-town Ohio / Headed out west to Arizona / 'Cause the East Coast weather's too cold, cold cold / Easy come, easy go / I got a fast car with the '90s on / Not a soul on the road but the road is home

Smiles for miles / All up on my face (my face) / Wear it, share it / 'Cause we ain't got time to waste (get to it)

Chorus:

Up in your giddy up / Giddy, giddy up / Up in your giddy up / Drunk in the city / Got litty in the cup / Up in your giddy up / When it gets tough, gotta get a little love / Put some up in your giddy giddy up

Time to make it happen 'cause it feels so good / Singin' in the mirror like it's Hollywood / Life is getting shorter, gotta drink it up / Time to shine like I know you should / Slide to the left, then slide to the right / Jump in the air 'til you're 10 feet high / Yeah come on and make it your night

Smiles for miles / All up on my face (my face) / Wear it, share it / 'Cause we ain't got time to waste (get to it)

Repeat Chorus

I left my heart at a watering hole / Somewhere in small-town Ohio / Headed out west to Arizona / 'Cause the East Coast weather's too cold, cold cold / Easy come, easy go / Got a fast car with the '90s on / Not a soul on the road but the road is home....

Repeat Chorus