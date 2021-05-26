Shania Twain's Let's Go! The Las Vegas Residency returns to Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino this fall, and you could be there. Enter to win a pair of tickets, plus accommodations and airfare for two.

The just-announced residency dates include six shows in December (Dec. 2, 4, 5, 9, 11, 12) and eight in February 2022 (Feb. 11-12, 14, 18-19, 23, 25-26). Tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster at 10AM PT on June 1. Fans can expect a nonstop party through Twain's catalog of hits, including staples like "Man! I Feel Like a Woman," "That Don't Impress Me Much" and "You're Still the One."

One winner will receive two front orchestra tickets to Shania Twain: Let's Go! The Las Vegas Residency, plus two nights' hotel stay at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino and roundtrip airfare for two. Please note: The winner must be 21 years old or older. To enter, simply fill in the boxes below and click enter.

A winner will be selected after June 10, 2021.

Shania Twain is the best-selling female country artist of all time, with iconic albums like The Woman in Me, Come on Over and Up! "Honey I'm Home," "Any Man of Mine" and "Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under" are just a few most well-known hits, each one a moment worth traveling great distances to see live.

Twain's residency at Planet Hollywood began in December 2019.

