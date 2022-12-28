Shania Twain Doesn’t Know If Throat Surgery Results ‘Will Last Forever’

Shania Twain will release her sixth studio album, Queen of Me, on Feb. 3, 2023, and it's a special project for the singer for multiple reasons. It's her first album since her official return to music with 2017's Now, and her first since the throat surgery she underwent in 2018.

The open-throat surgery is one of many she has had during her battle with Lyme's disease. In an interview with TalkShopLive, she says it was a risk going under the knife, as she didn't know if her singing voice would be intact afterward.

"For me, this album means so, so much about my decision-making and the courage to get the operation, knowing that I may never even be able to sing again after the surgery," Twain says. "So that was a big decision."

Twain's voice is doing well for now, and Queen of Me is a testament to that. She says she was "testing the new voice" and "relearning" things while creating the album in the studio, which only makes the project more special to her.

Although she's celebrating a win with the upcoming release of the album, Twain is counting her blessings because she knows there's a chance it won't last.

"What's even more precious to me is that I don't know if the procedure that I had will last forever," she says. "With age, it could just not hold up, and that could be it."

The singer shares that if it gets to that point, she will have to decide whether to get the procedure to keep on singing or take a more behind-the-scenes role in music.

"I'll have to make another decision," she says. "Will I do the operation again or not? Do I just now write music for other people's albums at that point? I will gladly do that, and, again, it will be another decision that I will have to make as the queen of me. Some decisions are tougher than others."

Twain will kick off a busy touring year after the release of Queen of Me album. Her headlining Queen of Me Tour begins April 28 in Seattle, Wash.