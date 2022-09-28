Shania Twain on Posing Topless for New Single: ‘This Is a Statement’

Aging is inevitable, and Shania Twain is choosing to embrace it. The 57-year-old recently posed topless for the artwork promoting her new single "Waking Up Dreaming."

"I styled that photograph myself," she tells People. "It was all about taking off the bra, taking off the shirt, tying the shirt around my waist."

"This is a statement of being comfortable in my own skin and just being really myself," she adds.

The photo shows Shania wearing knee-high stiletto boots, a white button-up shirt tied around her waist, topped off with earrings and a cowboy hat — that's it. She's kneeling on the ground resting her face in the palm of her hand, which sits on her knee. The "Man, I Feel Like a Woman" singer's arms strategically cover her chest.

Twain, whose real name is Eilleen Regina Twain, has been in the music industry for more than 40 years at this point. Like many people her age, she has noticed some changes to her body.

"We're aging, we're wrinkling, we're sagging. All of that sort of stuff. But I'm just more comfortable in my own skin," she reveals to AARP. "I just pay less attention to the sagging and more attention to the things that make me happy."

The "Any Man of Mine" artist believes that people get better with age. As they years have gone by, Twain has found she has become more sure of herself.

"Confidence is something that I feel I'm gaining with age by letting go," she proclaims.

The cover artwork for her new track is a prime example of letting go. She tells People she's not afraid of the criticism she may face for that photo, because "you can't please everybody, that's normal.'

"Waking Up Dreaming" is the first solo release for Twain in five years. The track is expected to be a part of an upcoming album. The Canadian country icon first mentioned that a new album was on the way during her Apple Music radio show, Home Now Radio, in 2021. At the time, she said she was "on a mission to make the best album I've ever made."