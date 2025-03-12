Southwest Airlines Does What They Said They Never Would + People Are Heated!

For 50 years, you could book a flight on Southwest Airlines and know that you would not have to pay to check your luggage. It was a luxury that the airline bragged about for years.

Southwest has just announced a change in policy that will now charge you for your checked bags. They want a piece of the $5 billion in luggage fees that the other airlines are collecting.

According to CNBC, for Southwest tickets purchased on or after May 28, customers in all but the top-tier fare class will have to pay to check bags, though there will be exceptions.

If you are an Elite frequent flyer who holds A-List Preferred status, you will still get two bags free, and A-List level members will get one free checked bag. Southwest credit card holders will also get one free checked bag.

For anyone else who just wants to book a Southwest flight, and has no fancy perks or credit card, they will have to pay the fee.

Nobody from the airline has commented on the exact cost, but other airlines charge around $35.

Fox 10 Phoenix headed to the airport once this news dropped to interview Southwest customers, and most were heated.

One said, "That's the only reason I like to fly Southwest, is the free luggage."

Another Southwest customer added, "It kinda sucks, I'm kind of disappointed to see that."

But the decision to adopt a baggage fee didn't come easily for Southwest, CNBC reports.

Southwest said that it would gain between $1 billion and $1.5 billion from charging for bags, but lose $1.8 billion of market share. According to a statement, the airline's research found that "our 'bags fly free' policy generates market share gains in excess of potential lost revenue from bag fees."

