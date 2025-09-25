The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has just issued a major recall of over 115,000 Ford trucks for a steering defect that could be deadly.

Fox Business reports that that NHTSA found a defect impacting certain F-250, F-350 and F-450 trucks, from model years 2020 through 2021.

This is a major defect that can cause the steering column's upper shaft to detach, leading to a loss of steering.

In other word: You're driving along, minding your business, and all of a sudden the steering column detaches and you are left with no steering options.

You would have to be a NASCAR driver to be able to successfully maneuver without steering!

In total, 115,539 vehicles are impacted by this recall. Naturally, if you have an affected vehicle, Ford will replace the faulty part free of charge when you bring it in.

Here is the weird part: Letters won't be sent out to owners of these trucks until October 5th and then again when a fix is available, which is expected to be in December.

If you are driving one of the recalled trucks that could have faulty steering, you now know about the fact, but can't do anything about it -- at least, not yet.

Me personally, I would not want to know about the defect until they have a solution. Sometimes ignorance is bliss.

This Ford recall comes on the heels of a recent one in August, where more than 355,000 Ford trucks sold in the U.S. were recalled because of an issue with the dashboard display.

How Many Ford Trucks Are Sold Every Year in America?

In America, Ford sells around 1.1 million trucks per year.

What's The Most Popular Ford F-150 Color?

Oxford White is the most popular Ford truck color.

