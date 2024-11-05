Major Grocery Chain Abruptly Shuts Down 32 Locations — Here’s Why

The retail apocalypse is a real thing, and Americans are feeling it. Beloved stores are shutting down at an alarming rate.

Add more Stop & Shop locations to that list — Stop & Shop just closed down 32 underperforming stores.

According to USA Today, these closures were slated to happen since around July of this year, but no exact date was given. It ended up happening abruptly, as the major grocery chain pulled the plug on these stores.

The 32 locations that have closed span across five states.

"Stop & Shop has evaluated its overall store portfolio and made the difficult decision to close underperforming stores to create a healthy base for the future growth of our brand," S&S president Gordon Reid says.

What Will Happen to Stop & Shop Employees at Closed Stores?

The employees at the closed Stop & Shop stores worked closely with corporate to find jobs in other locations before their original locations closed. This is one of the times that we are actually happy to report that the company did the right thing and assisted all of the affected employees in securing other positions.

Stop & Shop continues to operate a slew of locations. After the closures, they'll still operate 81 stores in Connecticut, 115 in Massachusetts, 47 in New Jersey, 91 in New York and 25 in Rhode Island, employing over 50,000 associates at 350 locations nationwide.

If you frequent your local Stop & Shop for groceries, make sure you are prepared and have a plan this week if your location is one that closed.

