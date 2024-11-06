They say that pigs will eat anything, and now one pig owner knows that they will drink anything they can find, too.

Meet Strawberry, a 7-year-old pig who lives in Colorado. Strawberry belongs to Morgan Mullins of Gill, Co., and according to Morgan, Strawberry loves to roam around the farm.

Which is all good and fine, until Strawberry found a leftover 12-pack of beer in the corner of the garage from a Fourth of July party.

Strawberry tore into the 12-pack, devouring the case of beer. And even though pigs are known for handling anything they can eat, even swine will feel the effects of 12 beers!

As you can see in the video above, Drunk Strawberry is a little worse for wear.

It should also be noted that the duck quacking in the background of the video is Strawberry's best friend. Despite the suggestion in the video, the duck was cleared of having any beer.

Comments on the TikTok clip are pretty good, such as "that pig is HAMmered" and "she's for sure got the spins". At the end of the video you can see Strawberry calling it a night as she makes her way inside the house to her bed.

Despite the carnage created by Strawberry's wild night, the next morning, she was just fine. In fact, the owners found Strawberry going through the garbage looking for the cans.

Like a real trooper, Strawberry was looking to get the party started early (again).

