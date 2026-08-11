Sugarland will return in 2026. The country duo, comprised of Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush, have announced their 2026 Ride or Die Tour, a 26-date trek that will span across October and November.

The tour hinges on the 20th anniversary of the band's Enjoy the Ride album, which was their breakout project. Its lead single "Want To" became Sugarland's first No. 1 hit on the U.S. country charts, and another single, "Settlin'," made it to the top of the charts, too.

"Enjoy the Ride was such a turning point album," Nettles explains in a statement.

"It literally catapulted us onto the ride of our lives with a carnival of hits and a life on The Road," she continues. "We couldn't let its anniversary pass without marking it as something special with our fans, live and on tour!"

What Happened to Sugarland?

Sugarland have been on hiatus for chunks of the past 15 years, and they haven't released a full album of new music since putting out Bigger in 2018.

After five successful albums across the 2000s, Sugarland announced a hiatus in 2012. During that time, they both released solo material.

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The duo reunited in 2017 and announced they were working on new material. They released their single "Still the Same" at the end of that year, followed by their Bigger album — including the Taylor Swift-penned song "Babe" — in 2018.

Since then, Sugarland has toured with Little Big Town, appeared for one-off performances now and again and released an EP called There Goes the Neighborhood in August of 2024.

Will Sugarland Release New Music in 2026?

It's not clear. Their newly-announced tour is focused on the anniversary of their Enjoy the Ride album, not on any upcoming projects.

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However, Sugarland have never definitively said that they don't plan to make more music together, and despite their hiatus and unofficial breaks, they've never called it quits as a band. So it's entirely possible that new music from the duo could be in the works.

Sugarland, 2026 Ride or Die Tour Dates

Here are the dates that have been announced for Sugarland's fall 2026 Ride or Die Tour:

Oct. 1 — St. Augustine, Fla. @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Oct. 2 — Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Coliseum

Oct. 3 — Greensboro, N.C. @ First Horizon Coliseum

Oct. 8 — Champaign, Ill. @ State Farm Center

Oct. 9 — Green Bay, Wisc. @ Resch Center

Oct. 10 — La Crosse, Wisc. @ La Crosse Center

Oct. 13 — Sioux City, Iowa @ Tyson Event Center

Oct. 16 — Rapid City, S.D. @ Summit Arena

Oct. 17 — New Town, N.D. @ 4 Bears Casino

Oct. 18 — Grand Forks, N.D. @ Alerus Center

Oct. 20 — Duluth, Minn. @ ASMOIL Arena

Oct. 22 — Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ Alliant Energy PowerHouse

Oct. 23 — Rockford, Ill. @ BMO Harris Bank Center

Oct. 24 — Battle Creek, Mich. @ Firekeepers Casino* (Ages 21+ only. On sale 8/15 at 10am. Check local listings for presales).

Nov. 3 — Clarksville, Tenn. @ F&M Bank Arena

Nov. 5 — Youngstown, Ohio @ The Covelli Center

Nov. 6 — Pikeville, Ky. @ Appalachian Wireless Arena

Nov. 7 — Duluth, Ga. @ Gas South Arena

Nov. 11 — Bangor, Me. @ Cross Insurance Center

Nov. 12 — Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Nov. 13 — Atlantic City, N.J. @ The Borgata Casino

Nov. 14 — Reading, Pa. @ Santander Arena

Nov. 17 —Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center

Nov. 19 — St. Charles, Mo. @ The Family Arena

Nov. 20 — Tulsa, Okla. @ River Spirit Casino (Ages 21+ only)

Nov. 21 — Grand Prairie, Texas @ Texas Trust CU Theater