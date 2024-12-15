I’m Shocked That Luke Bryan Did This More Than Donald Trump in 2024

As the year-end lists continue to come out, we keep finding some hidden gem surprises that catch our eye -- including which celebrities fly by private jet most often.

We turned to Celebrity Private Jet Tracker, who details the total miles flown, through info like total flights, fuel used, and CO2 emissions. Since this information is all public and available, it is quite easy to roll through the numbers and compile the Top 10 List of Celebrities That Used Their Private Jets The Most.

Among the list are the ones that you would expect to see, like Kim Kardashian, Elon Musk, Jay-Z & Diddy.

But also on the list, someone who you might not expect: A good ole' country boy named Luke Bryan, who shows up at No. 7.

Out of all the celebrities in America, Bryan flies his own jet the seventh most. We knew he was a busy man, but maybe not to this extent -- especially since Bryan uses his private jet more than Bill Gates or U.S. president elect Donald Trump.

Gates came in at No. 8 on the list, just under Bryan, though it's worth noting that Gates' private jet usage was divided between two planes, so it's likely that combined, he flew private much more than the country star.

But Bryan's jet-setting still trails Trump, who came in at No. 11 even though 2024 was a campaign year. He also flew by private jet more than Tom Cruise, Oprah Winfrey, Lady Gaga, Jim Carrey and a number of other celebrities who you'd think would have Bryan beat.

With American Idol, touring, and getting between all of his houses, Bryan and the family are racking up the air miles. According to Celebrity Private Jet Tracker, Bryan flew 646 times in 2024, for a total distance of 373,154 miles. To fly that much, you need 225,000 gallons of jet fuel.

After busting out the ol' iPhone calculator, that looks to be about $1,397,250 in fuel alone for the "One Margarita" singer.

There are two other country stars who made the Top 40 in private jet usage. They are Kenny Chesney, who landed at No. 20 with a total of 193,151 miles flown, and Blake Shelton, who claims the No. 39 spot with a total of 110,490 miles flown.

