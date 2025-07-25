This is not a joke: In Tallahassee, Fla., Chuck E. Cheese got arrested in costume in front of kids, shocking onlookers.

Why Did Police Arrest Chuck E. Cheese?

Chuck E. Cheese —or in this case, Jermell Jones, an employee at the Tallahassee location — was charged with three felonies, and they all had to do with identity fraud.

According to People, Cheese was arrested for theft of a credit card, criminal use of personal identification information and fraudulent use of a credit card more than two times within six months.

The 41-year-old was smack-dab in the middle of the YMCA, entertaining kids at a birthday party when police quietly came into the establishment and confirmed Jones' identity by asking other employees — who essentially ratted him out.

The arrest wasn't supposed to go down like it did, though.

Tallahassee police say they intended on walking him outside, then cuffing him, but Cheese tried to resist, so they had to cuff him in the restaurant and then walk him outside, where they removed his mascot head.

According to the woman pressing charges, she had gone into the Chuck E. Cheese establishment on June 28 for her son's birthday party and used her child support debit card.

That is when James/Cheese apparently swiped her information and started using the card himself around town. The unidentified woman provided police with video of him doing so, to further add to the ongoing case.

To add to the chaos, James/Cheese also had marijuana on him when police searched his person.

People reached out to the Chuck E. Cheese location for comment and got this back:

We are aware of an incident involving a part-time employee arrested at our Tallahassee location on Wednesday, July 23. We have taken the appropriate action concerning the subject employee. The police have not reached out to us about this; please contact the local Tallahassee police department for any questions.

