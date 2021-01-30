Tanya Tucker's older brother, Don, has died. The country icon revealed her family loss in a post to social media on Friday (Jan. 29), writing that he "got his wings" on Jan. 12.

According to his obituary, Jesse Donald Tucker was 76 years old when he died on Jan. 12 after battling dementia and COVID-19. Sharing a picture of them together during happier times, Tucker writes that she went to visit him in the hospital just before he died.

The iconic singer hints at some difficult times between them, but does not elaborate.

"He didn’t recognize me. I hadn’t seen him in years, but I felt like it might be the last time I’d see him again. He was frail and I knew his time was near," she writes, adding that they sang songs, and she shared old stories to try to jog his memory. They also FaceTimed a cousin in Texas, but her brother couldn't remember him, either. Still, she reflects, it was time well spent. She got to tell him that she loved him.

"He was happier and light with no anger, no bitterness, all the bad was gone," the singer writes, adding that she felt "sorry that we didn’t have the relationship that we should have had, but all is forgiven ... All that came between us was now so very unimportant and small."

"There was a gentle peace that wrapped around my heart and I’m so very thankful that God chose me to be his little sister and he to be my big brother," Tucker states. "All is well. He’s soaring now, wings stretched out and flying higher than eagles dare. He’s free. No more chains. No more sadness!"

Tucker's obituary states that he is survived by three children and their spouses, Lakon (Holly) Tucker of Hendersonville, Tenn.; Tyra (Eric) Haag of Knoxville, Tenn.; and Alyssa (Ty) Wells of Pensacola, Fla.; sisters LaCosta and Tanya; nephews Zachary and Grayson; nieces Cali, Presley and Layla, and grandsons Aidan, Dylan, Noah, Brenton and Eli. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Amanda, and parents, Beau and Juanita Tucker.

A private burial service is slated to take place at Zion Hill Cemetery in Overton County, Tenn. Tucker will be buried next to his late daughter, Amanda.