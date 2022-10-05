The world lost a legend this week with the death of Loretta Lynn on Tuesday (Oct. 4). Country artists and fans alike have been sharing their memories and condolences, and Lynn's granddaughter Tayla has also been posting quite a bit on Facebook.

"Gettin to meet Jesus was something that brought her so much joy and comfort," she writes. "This loss. This grief. We all feel it. You feel it like I do. Like the family. You are family. To her you were her family for so very long. She’s wasn’t just ours. She was yours too."

"As sad as we are- we are so thankful she is home with her Father in Heaven. Her Mommy & Daddy. Her children past. Her husband. So many that have gone before her. Forever changed," the younger Lynn continues.

Tayla has since updated her Facebook profile to reflect how close she and Loretta were. Her profile picture and cover photo have been updated with pictures of the two of them together, all smiles.

Fans have been pouring out their support in the comments below her touching tribute, with thousands of people offering their sympathy.

Tayla Lynn has felt the love from her grandmother's fans. In fact, she says the entire family has received an outpouring of love since the news broke of the country icon's death.

"She gave all of us everything," Tayla writes in another post. "She gave as much to her fans as she did us and it shows. So much love sent to us all today. She loved her fans so much."

"We see you out there. All love for our Queen. Tru said 'Mama is this like Queen Elizabeth dying?' Yes baby. Yes," she adds.

Loretta Lynn died at her Tennessee home on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the age of 90. Her family issued a statement saying Lynn "passed away peacefully" in her sleep at her home in Hurricane Mills.