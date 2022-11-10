Country breakout artist Tayler Holder continues his tunes of love with his newest single, "Drive," premiering exclusively on Taste of Country on Thursday (Nov. 10).

After stepping onto the country music scene with his song "It's You" in August of this year — and after seeing the overwhelming connection listeners had to the song — Holder was affirmed that the country music community is ready for him.

With that assurance, the Los Angeles singer said goodbye to the coast and moved to the home of country music, Nashville, to begin writing songs alongside seasoned hitmakers.

“I feel I have really found my home,” Holder says in a recent press release. "Drive" is a story of love, but a story that breaks your heart in the end. It was written by Holder with Shane Mooney, Daniel Ross, Benjy Davis, Simon Jay and Luke Shrestha.

"'Drive' is about being out and meeting a really amazing person, whether it’s at a party or a bar you guys are just locked," Holder explains. "Y’all haven’t felt something like this in a long time. So it's saying, just be present with me and show me what it feels like to fall in love for a minute or two!"

With an upbeat tempo, the song highlights Holder’s ability to effortlessly carry out vocal runs. The singer blends raspy, romantic vocals with relatable lyrics.

In addition to working on his own music, Holder has been in collaboration mode lately — recently, the singer teamed up with Ashley Cooke for her song "Back in the Saddle."

It's just the beginning for Holder, who promises more music and a tour to come.