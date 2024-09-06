Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan is launching a new show called Landman in November, and we've assembled everything you need to know, from the all-star cast, to the trailer and release date and more.

What Is Landman About?

According to a press release from Paramount, Landman is set within the high-stakes world of the West Texas oil business. It's a "modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs" and an "upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics."

Landman is based on Boomtown, an 11-part podcast produced by Texas Monthly magazine and Imperative Entertainment. It details the Texas oil industry and the effects it has had on both West Texas and its residents.

Who Stars in Landman?

Billy Bob Thornton stars in Landman as Tommy Norris, whose job is to secure the land for major oil companies to drill, as well as manage the people involved.

Demi Moore stars as Cami Miller, a friend of Tommy's who is married to one of the most powerful oil men in Texas.

Jon Hamm from Mad Men stars as Cami's husband, Monty Miller, a power player in the Texas oil industry with a long personal and professional connection to Tommy.

Ali Larter plays Tommy's ex-wife, Angela Norris.

Michelle Randolph from 1923 appears as Tommy and Angela's strong-willed 17-year-old daughter, Ainsley Norris.

Jacob Lofland plays Tommy and Angela's son, Cooper Norris, who's a rookie at working in the oil and gas fields.

Kayla Wallace is set to play Rebecca Savage, an intimidating attorney.

James Jordan from Yellowstone plays Tommy's roommate, Dale Bradley, a petroleum engineer who manages oil field workers.

Country singer Mark Collie plays a West Texas lawman, Sheriff Joeberg.

Paulina Chavez plays Ariana, a young mother whose family has been struck by tragedy.

Octavio Rodriguez plays Antonio, an angry man who has been hardened by that tragedy.

Colm Feore plays an oil company attorney and administrator named Nathan.

Mustafa Speaks appears as Boss, a roughneck with a lot of field experience.

J.R. Villarreal plays Manuel, an oil worker who is out for revenge after a disaster.

Andy Garcia will guest star as Galino, described as a "capable, powerful and practical man."

Michael Pena will guest star as a character named Armando.

Who Created and Produced Landman?

Sheridan co-created Landman with Boomtown host Christian Wallace. MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions are producing the show.

Sheridan, David C. Glasser, David Hutkin, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Wallace, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman and Stephen Kay serve as executive producers for Landman. Dan Friedkin and Jason Hoch also executive produce for Imperative Entertainment, and J.K. Nickell and Megan Creydt executive produce for Texas Monthly. Peter Feldman serves as co-executive producer.

Where Will Landman Air?

Landman will air exclusive via the Paramount+ streaming app.

When Does Landman Premiere?

Landman is slated to premiere on Sunday, Nov. 17, on Paramount+. Additional episodes will land each Sunday after that.

How Many Episodes of Landman Will There Be?

Season 1 of Landman will consist of 10 episodes. It's not clear if the show is intended to run for multiple seasons or not.

Is There a Trailer for Landman?

Paramount has released an action-packed trailer for Landman, which you can watch below:

