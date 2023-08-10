Taylor Swift’s ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ Is Officially on Its Way

Taylor Swift concluded her six-show stand at Los Angeles, Calif.'s SoFi Stadium with a very special announcement. The re-recorded Taylor's Version of her album, 1989, is officially on its way.

Before she made the formal announcement, some eagle-eyed fans anticipated that 1989 (Taylor's Version) might be brewing. During a previous show, the stadium lights flashed blue -- represented the 1989 color palette -- after she left the stage, and various shades of blue showed up in her outfit choices throughout the concert.

According to People, Swift's big announcement came during the acoustic portion of the show — and she pointed out some other significant details leading up to sharing the news with her fans.

"Here we are on the last night of the U.S. leg of the Eras Tour in the eighth month of the year on the ninth day. You might have noticed there are some new outfits in the show," she said from the stage. "There's something I've been planning for a really, really, ridiculously embarrassingly long time, and instead of telling you about it, I think I'll just sort of show you."

She then unveiled the cover art and release date for 1989 (Taylor's Version) before launching into a performance of "New Romantics," one of the tracks off the deluxe version of the record.

The same night, Swift shared the cover art for the new 1989 on social media, also dropping some hints about the From the Vault songs that will be included on her next release. She also shared the release date for the Taylor's Version of the album: Oct. 27.

"The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th," the singer wrote. "To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I've ever done because the 5 From the Vault tracks are so insane. I can't believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!"

The original 1989 came out on Oct. 27, 2014 -- nine years to the day before the Taylor's Version is scheduled to drop. It's the first full album Swift put out after her transition to pop, and the title — the year she was born — represents her "rebirth" in a new genre.

Now a global pop icon, Swift has been re-recording all the music she cut under her former label, Big Machine Records, as a means to re-obtain the masters to those songs. She has already issued Taylor's Version editions of Fearless, Red and Speak Now.

Meanwhile, Swift is also in the midst of her massively successful Eras Tour. The 2023 U.S. leg wrapped with a final batch of six Los Angeles shows, and next up, she'll head overseas for a string of international dates. But Swift isn't done playing North America just yet: She recently announced a batch of U.S. and Canada dates on the Eras Tour after she returns from her international trek in 2024.

