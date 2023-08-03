As the current U.S. leg of Taylor Swift's massively popular Eras Tour is winding down, the singer announced that the trek isn't quite over after all. She'll be back in October and November of 2024 to play four more cities in the U.S. and Canada.

"Turns out it's NOT the end of an era," Swift tweeted on Thursday morning (Aug. 3), unfurling a list of dates that will take her to Miami, Fla., New Orleans, La., Indianapolis, Ind. and Toronto, Ontario for several nights each.

The singer's next batch of U.S. dates kicks off mid-October 2024, following an overseas jaunt that is set to begin late this month. Hitting cities across South America, Asia, Australia, Europe, the U.K. and more, that portion of the Eras Tour will keep Swift busy for nearly a year.

Gracie Abrams is the opening act for all dates on the newly-announced second leg of the Eras Tour. Verified fan registration is open now, and those hoping to attend one of the shows can sign up to be able to purchase tickets when they go on sale.

Before she wraps her current leg of the Eras Tour in the U.S., Swift has six more dates to play in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium. The first of those is set to take place on Thursday night (Aug. 3.)

Taylor Swift's 2024 North American Eras Tour Dates:

Oct. 18 -- Miami, Fla. @ Hard Rock Stadium

Oct. 19 -- Miami, Fla. @ Hard Rock Stadium

Oct. 20 -- Miami, Fla. @ Hard Rock Stadium

Oct. 25 -- New Orleans, La. @ Caesars Superdome

Oct. 26 -- New Orleans, La. @ Caesars Superdome

Oct. 27 -- New Orleans, La. @ Caesars Superdome

Nov. 1 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Lucas Oil Stadium

Nov. 2 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Lucas Oil Stadium

Nov. 3 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Lucas Oil Stadium

Nov. 14 -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Rogers Centre

Nov. 15 -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Rogers Centre

Nov. 16 -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Rogers Centre

Nov. 21 -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Rogers Centre

Nov. 22 - Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Rogers Centre

Nov 23 -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Rogers Centre

PICTURES: See Inside Taylor Swift's Stunning Manhattan Apartment Taylor Swift's spectacular luxury apartment in Manhattan is currently for rent, and pictures show a property that is a lavish mix of historic and very modern.

PICTURES: See Opening Night of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Taylor Swift kicked off her much-anticipated Eras Tour on Friday night (March 17) with a performance in Glendale, Ariz., celebrating her first return to the stage in five years with a three-hour-plus, 44-song set that spanned her entire career.