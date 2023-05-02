Taylor Swift is entering her Country Music Hall of Fame era. The singer's collection of iconic career outfits is on display at Nashville's Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum for a limited time, throughout the month of May.

"Through Taylor Swift's Eras" takes a deep-dive into Swift's ability to reinvent herself with every album that she has released. Each project — 10 since her 2006 country music debut — has ushered fans into a new musical direction complete with daring outfits, hairstyles and personalities.

The exhibit promises several notable eras of looks, including:

Swift's BCBG dress from the 41st annual ACM Awards in 2006.

The Vivetta faux fur jacket she wore in her "You Need to Calm Down" music video.

The Stella McCartney coat as seen on Swift's Evermore album cover art.

From her self-titled debut album, which was released in 2006, to her recent 2022 album Midnights, Swift has thrown herself completely into each project. Fans have also embraced this concept of immersing in the albums and have been dressing up in their own era-inspired looks while attending Swift's 2023 Eras Tour shows.

Swift's record-breaking tour runs through August of this year. The 52-date trek kicked off on March 17 with back-to-back shows in Glendale, Ariz., and will close with five shows (Aug. 3-9) at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif.

The concept is an amalgamation of her 10 albums and Swift has been performing hit songs and deep cuts from each of her musical chapters. Some songs have never been performed live before after her Lover Fest was canceled in 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic.