Taylor Swift is spreading goodness on her massive career-spanning 2023 The Eras Tour. The Grammy winner has been quietly donating to food banks along her various stops.

With two cities behind her, Swift has given to the Arizona Food Bank Network while in Glendale, Ariz., and Three Square in southern Nevada during her stop in Las Vegas. Up next are back-to-back-to-back stadium shows in Arlington, Texas (March 31, April 1-2).

It's unknown if she will continue the trend as the dates roll on. If so, don't expect the "Anti-Hero" singer to go boasting about her deeds on social media — she hasn't talked about her donations on any platforms, nor has she dropped off her offerings in person.

The Arizona Food Bank Network shared the news of her donation on social media and called for her fanbase to join her efforts by donating $13. As any Swiftie knows, 13 is Swift's lucky number.

Three Square also posted about her generous gift, saying it will provide "thousands of meals to families and individuals struggling with hunger."

There has been no word on how much money the pop star is giving, and, according to Billboard, her team has yet to comment on its happening.

Swift is just getting The Eras Tour started and still has 18 cities to visit. The tour celebrates all of the iconic eras she has created over the span of her nearly 20-year career.

It's the Midnights star's first chance to perform her re-recoded songs — dubbed "Taylor's Versions" — in front of live crowds. Her last tour was the Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018. She released new versions of her Fearless and Red albums in 2021.

The Eras trek also encompasses her latest album, Midnights, which arrived Oct. 21, 2022, as well as two pandemic albums, Folklore and Evermore.