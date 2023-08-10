When Taylor Swift asked for her famous koi fish guitar back, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum was happy to oblige, pulling it off display.

However, while the singer has been using her guitar on her Eras Tour, there has been an empty display case in the Taylor Swift Education Center in Nashville.

Not anymore: Swift has since sent over a replacement piece, a smashed teal-blue guitar.

While the artifact looks like it is in terrible condition, it actually means more beat up than it would if it were all in one piece. The guitar was used as a prop in Swift's "Anti-Hero" music video. Around the 1-minute mark, the pop star is seen smashing the instrument in the middle of the living room.

The koi fish guitar is also featured in the same scene as another version of Swift sits in a chair and strums it. Watch here:

During the summer leg of her Eras Tour, the "Cruel Summer" singer's blue guitar featuring bright orange speckled koi fish was spotted being removed from its case at the Country Music Hall of Fame. Just two days later, Swift debuted the guitar at her tour stop on July 7 in Kansas City to perform her song "Last Kiss." This was also the day she released Speak Now (Taylor's Version).

Previously, the koi fish guitar was used on her Speak Now World Tour from 2011-2012.

The "Bejeweled" singer wrapped the first U.S. leg of her Eras Tour in Los Angeles with a six-night extravaganza. She'll now take the show international, beginning Aug. 24, when she heads to South America, Asia, Australia, Europe, the U.K. and more before it's all said and done.

Oh, until 2024 — she recently scheduled more U.S. dates for next year.