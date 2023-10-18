Taylor Swift’s Colossal Net Worth Revealed

Taylor Swift is consistently one of the highest-earning people in music, and over the past couple of years, her total wealth has received an enormous boost from the unprecedented demand for tickets to her Eras Tour.

As of June 2023, Forbes pegged Swift's net wealth at a staggering $740 million. That figure comes from the singer's recorded output — including the Taylor's Version re-releases of the six albums she recorded on Big Machine Records and subsequently lost ownership of the masters rights to — as well as Eras Tour tickets, which went on sale in late 2022 and immediately inspired such high demand that Ticketmaster crashed.

Swift has long been a frequent flyer on "Highest Paid," "Top Earning" and "Most Powerful" lists, and as the years continue, her net worth is only increasing. In 2022, she came in at No. 9 on Forbes' list of the 10 Highest-Paid Entertainers, with an income of $92 million for that year. That figure took into account her musical releases from that year, as well as the Eras Tour's impressive first two months of sales. Still, with the tour's 52 nights all taking place the following year, 2023 promises to be an even more lucrative year for Swift.

As Swift's success reaches astronomical new heights, the singer-songwriter is giving back: After the U.S. leg of the Eras Tour wrapped, Swift thanked the staff that helped her mount her tour with generous bonus checks. The production truck drivers alone received a bonus of $100,000 each; in total, Swift spent about $5 million on bonus checks for her truck drivers.