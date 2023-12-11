The Kansas City Chiefs took on the Buffalo Bills in a home game on Sunday night (Dec. 10), but the Bills clinched the win 20-17, marking the Chiefs' second consecutive loss — and the second time they've lost with Taylor Swift in the stands.

Swift was back in Kansas City to support her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and this time, she watched the game from a suite where she was seated next to Kelce's mother, Donna. Swift and Donna have watched games together before, but the pop superstar is more frequently spotted sitting next to Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Swift and Donna both appeared to be feeling the stress of a tight loss: Various shots show both women looking focused or downcast as they watch the game play out. But there was still lots of fun to be had in the stands, too. Swift cheered on several exciting plays over the course of the game, while rocking a vintage-style Chiefs sweatshirt from local boutique Westside Storey.

A group of Bills players even got to see Swift up close before the game: One clip circulating on social media shows her strolling past the players, including Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid.

Despite a tough loss for the Chiefs on Sunday night, Kelce and Swift's evening had a happy ending: They walked out of the stadium hand-in-hand together after the game.

Last week, Swift got candid about her relationship with Kelce — and football in general — in a sprawling TIME interview for her Person of the Year cover. In that conversation, the singer spoke to the media hype surrounding her appearance at Chiefs games.

"I'm just there to support Travis. I have no awareness if I'm being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads."

She also said she's celebrating the fun parts of openly being in a romantic relationship.

"When you say a relationship is public, that means I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care," Swift continues, adding that one extra perk is that she's becoming a football fan.

"Football is awesome, it turns out. I've been missing out my whole life," Swift says.