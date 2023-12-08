Taylor Swift Doesn’t Care If She’s ‘Pissing Off’ Football Fans at Chiefs Games

It's difficult to understate what a big pop culture moment it was when Taylor Swift started attending Kansas City Chiefs football games, confirming her romantic relationship with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in the process.

Swifties around the world couldn't get enough of the singer's newfound interest in football, and photos of her in box suites — hanging out with more Chiefs' players' wives and girlfriends, especially Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany, and even getting to know Kelce's parents at games — started cropping up everywhere.

Only a few games in, Swift's presence at Chiefs games even came with its own lore: The team enjoyed a 4-0 winning streak for the first few games she attended, leading some to speculate that Swift was a good luck charm -- until the Chiefs lost to the Green Bay Packers at a Swift-attended game in early December.

From jumbotron shots to shout-outs from sports commentators, Swift is ubiquitous when she attends games, and not every football fan is thrilled. But in a new interview for Time's 2023 Person of the Year issue, the singer explains that she's not getting wrapped up in public attention that's out of her control.

"I'm just there to support Travis," the singer explains. "I have no awareness of if I'm being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads."

She also emphasizes just how little control she has over how much she gets photographed when she's out at games. "I don't know how they know what suite I'm in," Swift continues.

"There's a camera, like, a half a mile away, and you don't know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don't know if I'm being shown 17 times or once," she relates.

Even some of the people close to Swift have suggested that they think the focus on her attendance at NFL games is a little bit overblown. Fellow pop star Kelly Clarkson has said that she wished the broadcast would keep the attention on the game, though she was quick to clarify that she's got nothing but support for Swift's new relationship. Even Kelce himself agreed that the NFL was "overdoing" the hype, though he said he found it hard to be mad at so much positive attention.

Elsewhere in her Time interview, Swift spoke about her relationship with Kelce and clarified that they started dating in the middle of the summer, weeks before she ever attended a game. They waited until they were officially a couple to go public with their romance, but once they did, Swift leaned wholeheartedly into the benefits that come along with not having to hide from the public eye.

"When you say a relationship is public, that means I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care," Swift notes.

Plus, it's given her the chance to get to know her favorite new sport.

"Football is awesome, it turns out," the singer adds. "I've been missing out my whole life."