Taylor Swift made a stop at Green Bay's Lambeau Field Sunday night (Dec. 3) to support her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, as the Chiefs took on the Green Bay Packers.

Once again, Swift joined Brittany Mahomes — wife of quarterback Patrick Mahomes — in a private suite to watch the game. This time, Lyndsay Bell, who is married to the Chiefs' Blake Bell, was also photographed alongside them.

Swift has been romantically linked to Kelce since late summer.

The Chiefs were 4-0 at games Swift attended, until now.

The Chiefs lost 27-19 to the Packers on Sunday night, marking their first defeat with Swift in the audience.

Over the course of the Chiefs' winning streak at games with Swift in attendance, some fans began to theorize that she was a "good luck charm" for the team. In fact, at an October game where she wasn't present, the Chiefs not only lost, but Kelce got injured.

However, after the Chiefs won four games with Swift in the stands, she's now officially witnessed a loss in person for the first time.

The good news? Swift's budding friendships with the wives of Chiefs players seems to be steadily growing. She sat with Mahomes and Bell during the game, and the trio matched in all-black outfits and cherry-red jackets (for the Chiefs, of course).

Sunday night marked Swift's first time at a Chiefs game since early October; she's been in South America on an international leg of her Eras Tour. At one of those shows in Buenos Aires, Argentina, it was Kelce's turn to play the supportive fan: He showed up to attend one of her concerts.

The Eras Tour is currently on a break until February.