America’s Most Iconic Restaurant Brand Increases Prices, Again

Texas Roadhouse is a staple among Americans. So much so, that it was recently crowned America's most iconic restaurant brand of 2024 by Nation's Restaurant News.

Now, Texas Roadhouse has announced that they are increasing prices across their whole menu. This is the popular chain's fourth price increase in the last two years.

Texas Roadhouse previously raised prices by 2.2 percent this past spring, following earlier increases of 2.7 percent in October 2023 and 2.2 percent in April 2023. This one was a little softer, with the price increase only going up 0.9 percent.

They are saying that the menu increase is due to the rising cost of beef and labor at their locations.

Texas Roadhouse is so popular among Americans that when they increased their prices the last time around, their sales and revenue actually increased.

The company's head of investor relations, Michael Bailen says, "Our traffic actually accelerated from something in the mid 4 percent range in September to the mid 5 percent range in October."

Bailen goes on to say that part of the reason that the chain sees an increase in revenue, despite raising prices, is that it is still a dang-good bargain for a juicy steak served up in a familiar setting.

Fun fact about Texas Roadhouse: Even though their name is Texas Roadhouse, the chain is actually headquartered in Kentucky.

Texas Roadhouse's main competition is Longhorn Steakhouse, but Texas Roadhouse is outpacing them in foot traffic by almost 2 percent so far this year.

Taking a look at the numbers, it doesn't seem like the latest menu price hike will affect that in any way.

